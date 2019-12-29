On Christmas Day 2019, Heaven received one of the sweetest souls on earth.
Louise Hickey, 98, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hickey will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Gordon Harper officiating. Visitation is two hours prior to services beginning at noon, also at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
She was born Jan. 5, 1921 to Earl A. Soule and Josephine Wagner of Croger, Oklahoma. She was the youngest of seven children that included brothers Kenneth, Harold and Alton, and sisters Dora, Irene and Mary.
She moved to California with her parents as a teenager and met her husband, Tom Jack Hickey, in Dinuba, California.
They were married in Fallon, Nevada, on July 7, 1941, where they made their home for 43 years.
They had three daughters, Barbara, Janice and Carol. Louise was a wife, mother and grandmother most of her life.
She worked for her best friend, Ruth McCuskey, as a housekeeper and caregiver to her children for many years.
After her husband’s death, she moved to Gillette, where she lived with her daughter, Janice, and to be near her daughters Barbara and Carol and grandchildren.
When Mrs. Hickey became a great-grandmother, she lovingly took care of many of them from birth on. She was dearly loved by them and will forever be missed.
Louise is survived by her daughters, Janice Young of Gillette and Carol (Loyd) Stevens of Pine Haven; granddaughters, Bobbi (Paul) Maller, Dayleena (Mark) Brandenburg, both of Gillette, Kelly (John) Hanson of Buffalo and Shelley Fox of Port Angeles, Washington; grandsons, John (Nancy) Fox and Donald Fox, both of Port Angeles, and Russell (Jennifer) Powrie of Fernley, Nevada; step-grandchildren, John (Heather) Stephens of Dayton and Michael (Kirsten) Stephens of Casper; 23 great-grandchildren; and13 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; her husband, Tom Hickey; daughter, Barbara Fox; grandson, Wade Powrie; and great-grandson, T.J. O’Brien.
Memorials may be made in Louise’s name to benefit the Fur Kids Foundation of Campbell County. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
