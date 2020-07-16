Former Gillette resident Donald L. Simmons Sr., 69, of Fernley, Nevada, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, from a stroke.
He was born Oct. 1, 1950, in Arcata, California, to Paul and Daisy Simmons.
He married Linda Hanson (Schelldorf) April 17, 1969, and they had three children, Don Jr., Shelly and Chad.
Mr. Simmons then met Deanna Simmons (Walker) and they were married Feb. 1, 1986. She had two children, Joyce and Fred. He had found his soul mate in Deanna and they were married 30 years before she died in 2016.
Mr. Simmons had an accomplished 50-plus-year career in the oil and mining industries. He was a mine supervisor in Gillette and continued his career and managed mines in Susanville, California; Salmon, Idaho; Columbia, South America; and finally in Winnemucca, Nevada.
He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman. His true joy came from his family and spending time with them.
He is survived by his five children; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; spouse, Charlotte Taylor; brother, John Simmons; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to the American Heart Association, donatenow.heart.org.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
