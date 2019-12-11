Nancy Kay Wolff
Former Rozet resident Nancy Kay Wolff, 81, of Kenefic, Oklahoma, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Durant, Oklahoma.
She was born July 28, 1938, in Rozet to the late Ashton Alfred Whisler and Mildred Maurine Day Whisler.
She was raised in Wyoming and married William Edward Wolff on June 27, 1964, in Spearfish, South Dakota. He preceded her in death in 1983.
She moved to Tishomingo, Oklahoma, in 1986, where she lived the remainder of her life.
She was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association and the Catholic faith.
She enjoyed ranching, sewing and cooking, but most of all spending time with her family.
Mrs. Wolff is survived by her children, Sheridan Darlene Nelson of Durant, Oklahoma, Jacqueline Christine Luke of Mexia, Texas, William Edward Wolff II of Oklahoma City, Alberta Kay Gunter of Hennepin, Oklahoma, Marie Mildred Keener of Durant, Oklahoma, Richard Joseph Wolff of East Jordan, Michigan, and Robert Theodore Wolff of Kenefic, Oklahoma; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Steve Whisler, Buster Whisler, Gary Whisler and Gary Allen Whisler; and a sister, Virginia Bolton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Lois Ann Wolff; sisters, Joan Whisler, Alberta Whisler,and Sally Mellinger; and brother, Charles Whisler.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
