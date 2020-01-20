Kathleen Delores Fenchak 63, of Gillette, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Close to Home Hospice House, of cancer.
A celebration of life begins at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Walker Funeral Home followed by a gathering after the services at the Moose Lodge.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Walker Funeral Home.
Ms. Fenchak is survived by her son, Billy Fenchak of Gillette; daughters, Cindy Tescher of Wright and Peggy Ganten of Gillette; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild due in July.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Fenchak.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
