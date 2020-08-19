Connie “CJ” (Mills) Myers, 76, of Cheyenne, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Cheyenne Region Medical Center.
Services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at North Christian Church in Cheyenne.
She was born July 3, 1944, in Gillette to Glenn and Lois (Bonhan) Mills and grew up in Gillette and Redlands, California.
She graduated from high school in 1988 in Longmont, Colorado. Before obtaining her high school diploma she married the love of her life Dec. 18, 1983.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Myers; sons, James Swindler and Jonathan “Zeke” Myers; daughters, Crystal Swindler, Tamra Mueller, Amanda Bohannon; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, John Chavez.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the CRMC Cancer Center.
Condolences may be expressed at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.