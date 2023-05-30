Linda Carol Werbelow, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and educator passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones who will cherish her memory forever.
A memorial service to celebrate Linda’s life begins at 2 p.m. June 2 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1001 E. 9th St. in Gillette.
Linda was born May 20, 1950, in Cordell, Oklahoma, to Albert and Helen McGrath, sister to Jim and Jerry McGrath, and Maryann Dremel.
Linda dedicated most of her life to teaching. She started her career as a teacher at Ralph Witters Elementary in Thermopolis, Wyoming, from 1972-1975 before continuing her calling at various elementary schools such as East Side, Meadowlark, and Wagonwheel schools in the Campbell County School District. Her love for teaching did not stop there; she became the School District Elementary Math Facilitator from 2000 to 2010 before retiring that same year.
Aside from teaching young minds, Linda also had a lifelong passion for crafting. She found peace in quilting, beading and jewelry making as well as origami. Many knew Linda as an outstanding artist who always brought joy to those around her with her beautiful handmade creations.
She belonged to several groups devoted to quilting, beading, and jewelry-making in town which allowed her to share her love for these arts with others.
Linda was a remarkable woman who left behind countless people whose lives she touched just by being herself.
A loving wife to John Werbelow; devoted mother to Liana (Doug) Scribner, Selina (Pete) Rodriguez, and Joshua Werbelow; and a doting grandmother to Travis, Samuel, Lucas, Max, and Charlie. Linda also leaves behind a loving sister, Maryann Dremel.
Linda will be deeply missed by those who knew her. Her contributions to both education and the community have left an abundance of positive results which will continue for many years to come. May she rest peacefully knowing that those whose lives she touched on earth shall carry on with the same virtues that made Linda an exceptional human being.
Condolences may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
