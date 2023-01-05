Sheila Pendleton, 83, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Campbell County Health in Gillette of natural causes.
Sheila was born in Lovell, Wyoming, to Emanuel and B (Welch) Ford. As a child she was raised throughout the western United States. She graduated from Redmond High School in Oregon.
After graduation she married Victor Hartford and from this union four children were born: Vicki, Douglas, Sheila Kaye and Stephan. The couple later divorced.
Sheila married Emil Pendleton on June 21, 1975, in Gillette. Emil had a son Corey and daughter Gina Rochelle and from here two families blended. Together the couple made their home in Gillette and later Rozet.
Sheila worked at the Gillette hospital before working for many years for Buck Williams at Williams Drilling. Eventually she owned and operated Total Image Salon for 13 years. Before she retired, she worked with her brother at C&F Repair assisting with the bookkeeping.
Sheila enjoyed cross-stitching, creating beautiful pieces, many hanging in her home. She was a country music fan. She particularly liked the music of Reba McIntire and Johnny Rodriguez. Sheila looked forward every evening to tuning into Jeopardy.
Sheila's passion were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The kids were her everything. Sheila enjoyed all kids, her kindness to them was her natural gift.
Sheila is survived by her husband of 47 years, Emil; brother, Walter K. Ford; children: Vicki Tuning, Sheila Kaye Markley, Gina Schumaker and Stephan Hartford; several grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank Ford; sister, Charlotte Williams; sons: Douglas Hartford and Corey Pendleton.
Memorial services will take place at a later date.
Memorials in Sheila's name are suggested to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children Hospital and Boystown.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
