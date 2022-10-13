Faye Isabelle (Nickerson) Guedesse, 83, of Gillette, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Campbell County Health due to natural causes.
Mrs. Guedesse's family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service at Mount Pisgah Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m.
The family will welcome everyone for coffee and cookies at the cemetery shelter immediately following the services to celebrate the life she lived while here with us.
Faye was born to Warren and Vivian Nickerson on Oct. 29, 1937, in Hannah, North Dakota. She had three sisters and two brothers.
Mrs. Guedesse married Frank Guedesse in Minot, North Dakota, on Feb. 5, 1961. They later had two children, a daughter, Christine and son, David. The two moved their family to Gillette and opened Gillette Ice Company along with Frank's Refrigeration.
Mrs. Guedesse was not only a wonderful mother to her two children she was also an impeccable businesswoman. As she grew older, she spent her time enjoying a good book and baking sweet treats to offer company or for her grandchildren to raid the cookie jar, as it was always full.
Faye is survived by her daughter, Christine Hornsby; brother, Clifford Nickerson; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son; parents; and siblings, Albert Nickerson, Bernice Guedesse, Clarice Heines and Sharon Decker.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
