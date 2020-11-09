Former Gillette resident Bob Rogers, 84 of Fairfield, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado, Illinois.
He was born March 24, 1936, in Lyons, Kansas, to Robert and Dorothy (Snodgrass) Rogers.
He married Donna Marlene Moore on Oct. 29, 1955, in Albion, Illinois, and in 1959 they started their life out West, where Bob was a truck driver in the oil fields of Montana, North Dakota and lastly in Gillette, working for Getter Trucking.
In 2004, they left the harsh winters of Wyoming behind and returned to Southern Illinois. Bob was very much a people person, loving to talk and joke around with whomever he met. He attended Fairfield First Christian Church.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories are his loving wife of 65 years, Marlene; daughter, Sherry Mecham of Evansville, Indiana; son, Kenny Rogers of Gillette; sister, Eva Schrimpf of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; granddaughter, Shannon Mecham of Evansville, Indiana; and grandsons, Nick and Jay Rogers of Gillette.
Preceding Bob in death were his parents.
Cremation rites will be accorded and no services are to be held at this time.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at nalesfuneralhome.com.
Nale’s Funeral Home of Fairfield is assisting the family.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
