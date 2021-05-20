Edward Mydrian Boyer, 79, of Gillette, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home.
Born June 20, 1941, in Farmington, Iowa, he was the son of Mydrian and Lucille Boyer. He grew up in Farmington and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa.
He married Colleen Virginia Henry on June 20, 1966, in Missoula, Montana.
Mr. Boyer was a middle school Earth Sciences teacher, wrestling and track coach, and Boy Scout troop leader in Fort Madison, Iowa, for many years.
In 1982, they moved from Iowa to Gillette, where he worked in the lab at Rawhide mine and then the plant at North Antelope Rochelle mine. He retired from there in 2009.
Survivors include his son, Jay Boyer of Homer, Alaska; daughter, Michelle Hawkins of Ferndale, Washington; five grandchildren; and one niece.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Colleen Boyer; his parents; and two sisters.
Private family services will take place at the family’s cabin in Montana.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
