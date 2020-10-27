Larry Glen Riehemann, 64, of Moorcroft died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home of natural causes.
He was born May 5, 1956, in Sundance to William C. and Ledel (Baldwin) Riehemann. He lived on the family ranch outside of Osage until 1963, when the family moved to Upton and he attended school through the fifth grade.
In 1966, the family moved to Moorcroft, where he attended school, graduating in 1974. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Navy.
After his discharge from the Navy, he returned home and worked various oil field jobs. In 1984, he went to Daytona, Florida, and attended motorcycle mechanic school. He continued working in the oilfield until his retirement in 2018.
After returning to Moorcroft in 1985, he met and married Connie Ehman. Connie died in 2002.
Mr. Riehemann loved animals and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed traveling and especially the cruises and trips with his friend Verlene and loved to fish.
He had a contagious smile and laugh and he will be missed by his family and friends.
Mr. Riehemann is survived by his friend, Verlene Reynolds; brothers, Bill, Ray and Bob, all of Upton, Carl of Gillette and Paul Baker of Moorcroft; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Connie; stepfather, Paul Baker; and one nephew.
Cremation has taken place and services are pending.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
