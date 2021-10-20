Shelly Bryant, 57, died unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at her home in Cheyenne of cardiac arrest.
She was born April 24, 1964, in Sheridan to Clarence LeFave and Beverly (Bennett) LeFave Geis. She was raised in Gillette and graduated from high school in 1982. At the time of her passing, she was employed at Home Instead Senior Care in Cheyenne. The elderly loved her and she them. It was her passion and she was good at it, because it does take a special person.
Ms. Bryant is survived by her three children, Justin, Jolie Ann and Anthoney Bryant; her granddaughter and grandson; her mother, Beverly Geis; two sisters, Jeanie and Julie Schlautmann; and her dog "Tada," who all will miss her terribly.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, her sister Sheri, and brother Steven.
The family thanks you for your presence and condolences for now. A memorial service will held at a later date.
