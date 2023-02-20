Willene Elsasser, 85, of Gillette, was in her home surrounded by her family when she was “welcomed into the arms of Jesus” on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at New Life Church, with Pastor Mike Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Reception to follow in the Mount Pisgah Community Room.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Willene Mae was born in Torrington, Wyoming, to Grant and Elva (Dailey) Wonch. She was raised in Arnold, Nebraska, and moved as a young lady to Cheyenne.
It was in Cheyenne that Willene met Willus Elsasser. They had their first dates during Frontier Days and after their whirlwind romance married just three months later on Oct. 18, 1958, in Cheyenne.
In February of 1959 the couple moved to Casper where they raised their family. In 1980 the couple moved to Sundance for a couple of years, before moving to Moorcroft where they resided for 16 years. In 1997 Willene and Willus moved to Gillette where they have resided since.
Willene's primary love was raising her family; she delighted in caring for her husband and children. Willene worked a few jobs when the kids were older, including owning her craft shop in Moorcroft and helping run Blimpie Subs in Gillette.
Her hobbies included crocheting, crafting with her grandchildren, and putting together jigsaw puzzles. Willene and Willus were incredible dancers. They were great at square dancing but their dances of choice were round dancing and bar room dancing. They could jitterbug with the best of them! Willene loved spending time with her family.
Willene will be dearly missed by her husband of 64 years, Willus; children: Speed (Jan) Elsasser of Garnett, Kansas, Elva (Doug) Malsom of Casper, Bill (Ellen) Elsasser, and Kelli (Kenny) Miller both of Gillette; 18 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Yalowizer; brother, Allen Wonch; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lethia Ann Elsasser; and three brothers: Elvin, Warren and Roland "Pinky."
Memorials in Willene’s name are suggested to benefit Hospice of CCH, Heptner Cancer Center, or New Life Church. Donations can be sent in care of Willene's name to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be shared online at GilletteMemorialChapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
