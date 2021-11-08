Mary Elizabeth (Ferguson) Simmons left this earthy world on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
A celebration of her life begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Moose Lodge in Gillette.
Mary was born July 5, 1939, in Newcastle, Wyoming, to Edward and Lila Ferguson. At the age of 2, the family moved to Ridge, Montana, where she was raised on the family ranch. She was the middle child with six siblings, Ed, Cora, Ethel, Blanche, George "Cap" and Luella.
She attended a country school through the eighth grade, where the most students at one time were 10 kids, the majority being her family. She started riding horses around the age of 4, and was one of her favorite pastimes as a child. As the family didn’t own a car, the main mode of transportation was on horseback. She had a half-Shetland and half-thoroughbred that was the grandson of old Man O’War’s.
She enjoyed making horsehair ropes with her dad and learning to sew from her mom, which was a skill she carried through her life. Mary was always close with her siblings and had fond memories of the dances the family would hold inside their home on the ranch.
Mary met her husband, Tom Simmons, when she was a junior in high school at a country dance at the VFW Hall in Broadus, Montana. She didn’t want to settle down until she graduated from high school in Newcastle. About six months after graduating high school, Tom and Mary eloped Nov. 3, 1957, in Broadus. From this union four children were born, Jim, Dee, Philip and Iva Simmons. The family lived in the Broadus area working area ranches until 1977, when they moved to Gillette.
While living in Gillette, Mary worked various jobs: cooking at the Husky and the Black Gold, swamping on the rig trucks for Tom, driving truck over-the-road, sewing clothes for her family and special occasions, as well as raising a family and helping in raising her grandchildren.
Mary was a strongly opinionated and fiercely independent woman who had no regrets in life, with those strengths being passed on to the women in her family. She was proud of her children and the adults they grew up to be.
No matter the means, she was always willing to help someone out who is in a tough situation, with her most important lesson learned in life was to always put your best foot forward and to always be honest.
She was honored to be the seamstress for her neighbors and friends at the Legacy. Eventually her vision was no longer able to support sewing, her favorite hobby in life.
Mary is survived by her children, Jim Simmons, Dee Petrizzo, Phillip (Tammie) Simmons and Iva (Dale) Howard; siblings, Cora Miller, Ethel Morgan, Blanche Cox, Cap (Judy) Ferguson, and Luella (Ervin) Peterson; 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Tom; brother, Ed Ferguson; daughter-in-law, Lori Simmons; and grandchildren, April, Amanda and Kyle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in her honor.
Written condolences can be sent to 113 Sunset Drive, Gillette, WY 82716 c/o Philip Simmons.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
