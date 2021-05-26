Former Gillette resident Floyd Carl Moser, 86, died Monday, May 24, 2021, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
He was born Aug. 11, 1934, in Hosmer, South Dakota, to Carl and Ida Moser and grew up on farms near Hosmer and Eureka, South Dakota.
He was married for 65 years to Florine Moser, whom he met and married in Eureka.
During the first 27 years of their marriage, Floyd and Florine lived throughout South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming while Floyd worked road construction.
In 1980, their moving days ended when they settled in Gillette and Floyd began working for Carter Mining at the Caballo Coal mine. Floyd worked as a road construction grade foreman and heavy equipment operator throughout his life.
Floyd and Florine retired in 1994 and split their time between Arizona and South Dakota.
Floyd had a great sense of humor and loved fishing, playing cards, visiting with friends, watching basketball and dancing. He was the luckiest guy — there wasn’t a raffle or card game he didn’t win, he always caught the most fish and he was always surrounded by loving friends and family.
Floyd is survived by one brother, Del (Di) Moser of Billings, Montana; two daughters, Debbie (Steve) Riis of Gillette and Stephanie (Wayne) Austad of Idaho Falls, Idaho; granddaughters, Valerie Hurm and Sydney Austad; grandsons, Eric (Amber) Grenz and Travis Austad; and four beautiful great-grandchildren, Charlie and Deni Hurm, and Ian and Anna Grenz.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Florine; daughter, Theresa Grenz; and one sister, Violet Schnabel.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
