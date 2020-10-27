Tylyr Jayms Gray, 18, of Gillette died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at Walker Funeral Home.
The family is requesting donations be made to help with funeral expenses.
Donations and memorials may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Donations and condolences also may be made at walkerfuneralgillette.com and condolences may be attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
To donate online please go to Tylyr's obituary page at walkerfuneralgillette.com and click on Donate Funeral Funds on the left side of the memorial page. You also may text "518679" to 347-407-8808.
