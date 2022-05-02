Chad Wayne Potter, born Feb. 6, 1975, in Deadwood, South Dakota, went to join his parents, Larry and Nancy Potter, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Chad graduated from Campbell County High School in 1993. Chad was an avid football player and wrestler, bringing home several state titles and championships and also helping with several for Campbell County High School. He had several coaches, teachers, and friends he looked up to, making lots of memories and friendships lasting a lifetime.
In 1998, Chad married Rebecca, and during that union two children were born, Trinnity and Tanner Potter. The two later divorced. Shortly after, Chad met the love of his life, Christina Davis, in 2012. The two shared a life together and children: Trinnity, Tanner, Trenten, Thomas, and Kindsey.
He was very outgoing and never was a stranger to anyone, accepting everyone as family and treating them just as that. We can all remember during any of the kids sporting events hearing him over anyone else rooting all the kids on, including teammates.
Chad was a very proud and loving father, always bragging about his kids and their accomplishments. The real light of his eyes was the day he and Christina became grandparents! Grayson born to Trinnity and Leila born to Tanner. His favorite nickname for Grayson was “Monster,” and Leila was his “Little Pixie.” He loved spending time with and spoiling his grandbabies “far more” then their own children, Christina and Rebecca agree about that! LOL!
Chad was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Nancy Potter.
He is survived by his children, Trinnity Potter, Tanner Potter (Tristin Potter), Trenten Ruhe, Thomas Ruhe, and Kindsey Ruhe; and the love of his life, Christina Davis.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
