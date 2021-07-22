Joseph Paul Jensen, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away at the age of 83 on June 15, 2021, at his home of natural causes.
A celebration of life begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Cornerstone Church of God, 406 S. Brooks Ave. in Gillette with Pastor Ron Merritt officiating. Connect on Zoom ID: 812-762-4093 PW: 108464.
Joe was born Nov. 30, 1937, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Hans and Marie (Buchman) Jensen.
Joe was a business owner, a dairy farmer and hotel operator, but found his career in sales. Joe was a social person. His love for people, outgoing personality, and ever-present smile allowed him to make friends wherever he went — school, work, church, doctor's office and even the grocery store.
Joe married the love of his life, Joyce (Kuecker), on Aug. 7, 1993, only two months after they met. Their life journey took them from Colorado to South Dakota, back to Colorado and finally to Gillette. In their retirement, they enjoyed working around the house, playing cribbage, card games, board games, cooking together and spending time with family.
Joe is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Jeff Jensen, Mike (Mary) Jensen, Bill Jensen, Jamie (Todd) Hendricks and Jacque (Aaron) Spielman; grandchildren, Lindsey, Max, Daniel, Kristi, Elizabeth, Camy, Jared, Michael (Emma) and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Justin, Tyler and Spencer; nieces, Kristin (Jensen) Tomonovich, son Josh, and Karilyn (Dan) Jansen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother and sister-in-law, David and Karen Jensen.
Condolences may be sent to: Jensen Family, 1107 Meadow Rose Ave., Gillette, WY 82716.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
