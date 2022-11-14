Gerald “Jerry” Eugene Geis
August 31, 1933 — November 2, 2022
Celebration of Life begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Worland Middle School, 2150 Worland, Wyoming.
Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to share memories and read Jerry’s obituary.
This paid notice was provided by family.
