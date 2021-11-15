It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Steven Douglas Edwards on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the age of 52. Steve lived a life full of many great passions and accomplishments, which he shared with his family and friends.
Funeral liturgy begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the St. James Catholic Church in Douglas, Wyoming, with Father Lucas Kazimiro Simango as the celebrant. A vigil begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas. Burial will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.
Steven was born Thursday, Dec. 12, 1968, in Buffalo, Wyoming, to Gerald and Rosemary (McEnulty) Edwards. He grew up in Gillette and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1987.
After high school, Steven worked for his father, Gerald, at Edwards Drilling, and later started his own business. During this time, he met his wife, Elke Grant, who he married April 3, 1993.
Steven was able to experience one of the greatest pleasures in life, becoming a father, welcoming his daughter, Aspen, to the world on June 25, 2002. Steven was a devoted husband and father who loved his family more than anything.
Steven had many passions, one of his biggest was his daughter. He tried to fill much of his time doing things with her. He embraced the life Elke, Aspen and he built together, and enjoyed doing the things they loved, such as, hunting, golfing, fishing and adventuring together. Steve’s fun and loving personality touched everyone that knew him.
Steven was an avid hunter. Throughout his life he was able to travel around the world, pursuing his passion. His trophy collection includes every big game mammal in North America, including an illustrious Sheep Grand Slam. His love for the great outdoors allowed him to also share his passions and spend time with the people around him that he loved, especially his family.
Steven was greeted at Heaven’s gate by his faithful St. Bernards, Bull, Tank and Brandy; father, Gerald; and his grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Elke; daughter, Aspen; mother, Rosemary; and his siblings, Anita (Brandon), Crystal (Danny), and Bret. He left behind many nieces and nephews who will always cherish the times shared with him.
Serving as pallbearers are Tyler Reble, Trae Seebaum, Patrick McGuire, Tony Reid, Ron Haney and Bret Edwards.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are his nieces and nephews, Jessica Cale, Jacob Edwards, Lucas Edwards, Trenton Walker, Savannah Walker and Tatum Egurrola.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the choice of the donor would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at gormanfh.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
