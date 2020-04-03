Mary Schlautmann: Graveside services are Thursday at Savageton Cemetery with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. To protect the health and safety of all, visitation is limited to 10 people in the building at one time, as required by state and local authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on online at gillettememorialchapel.com.
A memorial Mass will be at a later date at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Mrs. Schlautmann’s name to benefit John Paul II Catholic School.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed attached to this service time at gillettenewsrecord.com.
