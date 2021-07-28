Charles Blake Dietrich, 42, of Gillette passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Gillette.
Blake was born Sept. 6, 1978, to Scott Lee Dietrich and Perrylynne Dietrich in St. Anthony, Idaho. The family moved to Jackson in 1979. Perrylynne and Scott later divorced.
Blake attended schools in Jackson from kindergarten through high school and graduated from Western Wyoming High School in 1997.
Perrylynne married Alan Horton, who helped raise Blake, along with his three boys, Jason, Josh and Jarrod. Blake always had a wandering soul.
After he graduated from high school, he traveled to Idaho, California, Rhode Island, New York, Virginia and Massachusetts. He moved to Gillette in 2006.
He met the love of his life, Audra Smith, and from this union came their son, Rio. Audra and Blake divorced but remained close friends raising their son.
Blake worked with heavy equipment, welding and fabrication and completed his college course in welding at Gillette College. He had a great passion for erudition.
He was a collector of many things and enjoyed riding his Harley.
Blake is survived by his mom, Perry Castanon; stepdad, Emilio Castanon; son, Rio Dietrich and Rio's mom, Audra Smith; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and stepbrothers, Jason Horton, Josh Horton and Jarrod Horton.
He was preceded in death by his father, Scott Dietrich; stepdad, Alan Horton; and his grandparents.
Memorials will take place in Gillette and Jackson at a later date.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1 800-273-8255 or Text WYO to 741-741. There is help, there is hope.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.