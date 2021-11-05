Anita Iriberry
Funeral services for Anita Iriberry, 75-year longtime Wright and former Buffalo resident who was killed in a car accident Wednesday afternoon near Edgerton, begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel with Father Pete Johnson officiating.
Visitation is from 1-9 p.m. at the funeral home chapel on Monday. A celebration of life will take place in Wright at a time to be announced. A private family burial will take place later.
Donations in Anita’s memory may be made to the Johnson or Campbell County Fair Board in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.
Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
