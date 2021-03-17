We are sad to say goodbye to our beloved Judy Fay Reed, an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, teacher, volunteer, artist extraordinaire and financial guru.
Judy was known for her sense of humor, caring spirit, boundless tenacity, her thirst for knowledge and willingness to share that knowledge with anyone.
Judy was born to Roy Michael Greenheck and Lois Vivian Greenheck (Michel) on July 16, 1941, in Butte, Montana. She passed on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Greeley, Colorado.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford LeRoy Reed (her valentine for 58 years); sister, Joy Jean Kocher; brother, Robert Roy Greenheck; three children, Karyl Elaine Smith, Christi Jo Knight and Jarrod Lee Reed; three grandchildren, Rebecca Jean Smith, Kaitlin Elizabeth Knight and Bryan Howell Knight; and umpteen students throughout the years.
Judy taught music at a variety of schools, built several lucrative businesses in very different industries and learned and taught new things every step of the way.
Wherever she went, whomever she met, whatever she put her hand to, she brought learning, beauty and caring to all.
An online guestbook and obituary are available at moserfuneralservice.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
