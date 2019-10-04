Deborah Susan King
Gillette resident Deborah Susan King, 68, died of cancer Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving children.
She was born Aug. 17, 1951, in Casper to Shirley Mae Young and Wayland Howard Young.
Her father was killed in a diesel truck explosion carrying gasoline. Her mother remarried and she and her older sister were raised by their stepfather, Jack Williams.
After her mother’s second marriage, her three other siblings were born, Linda Marie Williams, Michael Jack Williams and Denise Kay Williams.
She lived and attended school in Casper, where she graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1970. She went on to earn a bookkeeping degree and worked for the Harry Yesness clothing store and later for S&J Ceramics, where she earned many degrees for teaching.
She was very talented and loved to do and teach ceramics and china painting.
Later, she met and married the love of her life, William Jackson King. After his return home from Vietnam, they had two children, Evona Lynn King and Wayland Shane King.
They raised their children in Casper and eventually moved to Gillette, where her husband landed a job at Hladky Construction and she worked for Burger King as a manager with her daughter.
They enjoyed many happy years with family and welcomed a stepdaughter, Mindy Hill, to the family.
She was blessed to share her life with her children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. They were what she loved most in life. She would do anything for them.
Her favorite pastime was spending as much time as possible with her family and friends and, most of all, taking care of her husband, to whom she was faithful and loyal.
She was preceded in death by her mother; brother, Mike; and her husband, William Jackson King, earlier this year.
A celebration of life will happen at a later date and will be announced on Facebook.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.