Dorothy Jane (Sheppard) Ray, 93, entered Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, after a lengthy and valiant battle with dementia.
Her home for the past year was at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette, but her heart was in Tucson, Arizona. She loved the warmth of the sun!
Jane was born in Kansas City, Missouri (the “Show-Me State”) on Sept. 16, 1926, to the late Claude and Ella Mae Sheppard. Raised in Topeka, Kansas, she was the youngest and only girl of three children.
She was married to the love of her life, her late husband, Howard Eugene Ray, on June 28, 1946, in Topeka.
Growing up during the Great Depression, Jane’s life held many challenges. Yet, she emerged a bright and vivacious young woman who caught the eye of an eager, young Naval officer at a USO dance in Topeka, near the end of World War II.
Their love story spanned more than five decades before Howard was taken from her by brain cancer in 2001. In 1951, they moved to Tucson, Arizona, which became their home base throughout their marriage.
Her life with Howard (a specialist in agricultural development in developing countries) was an adventure — living in five states and D.C., and accepting overseas tours in Brazil, India, Guatemala and Sri Lanka, in addition to visiting many other countries.
She became a master at packing and unpacking the family’s lives, making them comfortable in every location, oftentimes being the only parent at home while her husband traveled. And, she made it look easy.
She was happiest when busy. She worked throughout her adult life, from putting her husband through three college degrees to partnering with him in overseas work, and with many other administrative positions in between.
When she wasn’t working, she was about the Father’s business in helping others — her family, her friends, her church, animals of all kinds, anyone in need. When the couple moved to Tucson, they became charter members of the newly forming Northminster Presbyterian Church. She was the last surviving charter member.
Jane is survived by her three children, Nancy Mills of Gillette, Susan Cleveland of Tucson, Arizona, and Robert (Dianne) Ray of Lafayette, Colorado; eight grandchildren and their spouses; 14 great-grandchildren and spouse; siblings-in-laws; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Pippa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee at elephants.com or any other animal rescue shelter, or to Northminster Presbyterian Church in Tucson at npctucson.org in memory of Jane.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
A memorial service begins at 2 p.m. Friday at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center Chapel in Gillette.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
