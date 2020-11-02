Robert C. Hildreth, 66, died at 1:08 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his home in Gillette.
He was born in Alpena, Michigan, on July 17, 1954.
He is survived by his children, Shandon Hildreth and Tucker Hildreth; and four grandchildren.
After 66 wonderful years of traveling, barbecuing with family and living life to the fullest, Mr. Hildreth lost his battle with COPD.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War.
He was an amazing father and grandfather who was loved by many and will be missed by even more.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
