Robert “Bobby” Melvin Deaver II, 73, of Gillette died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, of natural causes.
He was born May 20, 1948 in Gillette to Evelyn (Davis) and Robert Deaver. He was the oldest of three children. He attended country school until the eighth grade and then moved to school in town. Robert was active in 4-H where he showed sheep.
In 1966, he graduated from Campbell County High School. After graduation, Mr. Deaver worked various jobs and all throughout the '70s he worked for his dad at Deaver Construction. In 1977, he started his own trucking company. Over the years, he worked for various trucking companies and coal mines.
Mr. Deaver was full of a love for life and many things in life. He enjoyed snowmobiling, camping and spending time with family and friends.
In 2007, Bobby and his wife, Kay Deaver (deceased), adopted their son Camron Josiah Deaver. After the loss of Kay, he reconnected and found his final soulmate Debra Almen. The two spent the last few years living life, enjoying family, and going on new adventures together.
Mr. Deaver is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kay Deaver; and his stepson Warren Brinkerhoff.
He is survived by his soulmate, Debra Almen; his son, Camron Deaver; six stepchildren, Laci Almen, Codi Hatzenbuhler, Hope Larsen, Guy Brinkerhoff, Danny Brinkerhoff, Autumn Malson, Phillip Brinkerhoff; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Wolff, and brother, Mike Deaver.
A celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Moose Lodge in Gillette.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Camron Deaver at Campco Credit Union.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.