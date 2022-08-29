Raymond Bruce Amende, 72, of Gillette, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Aug. 24, 2022, while tending to his cattle.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Recluse Community Trust Hall with burial at Recluse cemetery to immediately follow. A time of fellowship and reception will be at the Recluse Community Trust Hall after burial.
Bruce was born Aug. 22, 1950, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Raymond Lloyd Amende and Jessie Louise Amende.
Bruce was a lifetime rancher and 100% cowboy. While growing up, he sang in the choir. He was a great athlete. He graduated from Victor High School in Victor, Montana, and attended the University of Montana on a basketball scholarship. He worked for the TR Ranch in Recluse, Wyoming, as a ranch foreman.
Bruce was a volunteer firefighter for Campbell County as well as a Fire Marshall for Recluse. Bruce later went on to start his own ranch, running his own herd with his wife, Lorraine. He enjoyed reading Western novels by Louis L'amour, spoiling his cats and dogs, and watching football.
Bruce was an avid team roper where he won many championships, saddles, and belt buckles. In his downtime, he enjoyed working with wood, building and designing different masterpieces. He trained and broke horses, was a hunting guide for antelope and elk, enjoyed game hunting, and he was very proud of his Yahtzee skills and trophies. He enjoyed dancing with his wife, which is what brought he and his lovely wife together. He was very fond of his family and had a special love for his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was well loved within his community and made many lasting friendships, and he will be greatly missed. He never met a stranger.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Lorraine Ann Amende; two bonus children, Robert E. Hoyle (Judy), and Catherine H. Hendricks (James); three bonus grandchildren, Steven Hendricks (Crystal), R.J. Hoyle (Rachel), Tommy Hoyle (Laura); and eight great-grandchildren: Carolyn Grace Hendricks, Robbie, Jimmy, Johnny, Marty, Lizzie, Richie, and Charlotte Hoyle of Dinwiddie; four siblings, Larry Amende of Alzeda Montana, Dennis Amende (Rita) of Haiden Lake, Idaho, Carol Ailshire (Dick) of White Hall, Montana, and Nancy Gould of Miles City, Montana.
Bruce was preceded in death by his siblings, Virginia and Melvin Amende.
Condolences may be expressed below on this tribute page, and memorial contributions and flowers may be sent directly to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY, 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
