Former Gillette resident Roderick Cudmore, 52, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls of natural causes.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls with viewing at 9 a.m.
He was born Jan. 6, 1967, in Sioux Falls.
His career primarily was as a skilled crane operator and then commercial ceiling installer.
Mr. Cudmore is survived by his mother, Alvina, of Gillette; life partner, Cindy and her two daughters; his daughters, Stephanie and Erika; brothers, Martin, Milton, Ronnie, Lonnie and Russell Jr.; sisters, Darlene, Carol and Nadine of Gillette and Natalie; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Sr.; sister, Barbara; and brothers, Jerry and James.
