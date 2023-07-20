Valentine A. Dillie, 85, of Rozet, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, after a short hard-fought battle with cancer at Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born and raised in Colorado by his parents Valentine and Helen Dillie. In the 1960s he moved to Wyoming for the oil boom. This is where he met and married his wife, Anna.
Val worked for the oilfield for many years and then drove trucks for different trucking companies before retiring to baby his roses that he loved.
Val is survived by three sisters; one brother; his children, Val (Kay), Dawn (Kim), Nora (Butch), Nancy (Stan), Tanya and Jason (Kathy); and many grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Val was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Dillie; his parents; and a brother.
No services will be held per Val’s request. Condolences can be given through Kane Funeral Home at kanefuneral.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
