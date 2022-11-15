Bruce Wayne Miller, 77, of Gillette, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, unexpectedly, at home.
Bruce was born Nov. 3, 1945, in Superior Montana, to Merry Irene Kay and Charles Leroy Miller. He attended grade school in Paradise, Montana, and graduated from high school in 1963 in Superior.
He joined the Coast Guard for four years after graduation and served with distinction. He used his GI bill to attend college in Dillon, Montana, to get his teaching degree.
Bruce married his best friend, Sharon Harrold, in June of 1971 in Superior. He helped build bridges around Superior while pursuing his degree. He taught shop class, coached and drove the girls basketball team to games in Leadore, Idaho, for three years after finishing his degree. Bruce and Sharon moved back to Dillon and he taught and worked construction for nine years before the boys arrived.
The couple moved to Gillette to be around family and to raise their two sons, Virgil Oren and Kyle Wayne. In Gillette, Bruce worked for Cordero, Cloud Peak as the head welder until his retirement.
Bruce loved woodworking and spending time with his grandkids and his family. During the holiday season Bruce was well known for his fantastic peanut brittle. On average he made 15 to 20 batches to share with everyone. Bruce is known to his family as the "Pride of the Fleet."
Bruce is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons, Virgil and Kyle (Courtney) and grandkids, Alexis, Beck, and Logan, all of Gillette; sister, Christine (Roy) Haney of Tennessee; sisters-in law, Valerie Miller of Gillette, Cindy Miller of Indiana, and Wanda (Bill) Roberts of Cusick, Washington; nephews, Kenny (Kelli) and Jason (Nacole); nieces, Christina (Dale), Tina, Crystal (Rick), and Lynsie; and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mitch of Indiana; and brother Leroy of Gillette.
His ashes will be scattered at Diamond Lake, outside of Superior at a later date.
Cards and condolences may be mailed to 15 Patrick Henry Rd., Gillette, WY 82718.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
