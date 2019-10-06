Michael Robert Stevens passed away peacefully Oct. 1, 2019, after a tough fight against cancer at the young age of 52.
A memorial service for Mr. Stevens begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Erik Bergquist officiating.
Mike was born Aug. 29, 1967, in Rockford, Illinois, the only child of Christine and Robert Stevens.
He spent his childhood in Montana and moved to Gillette when he was 14. This is where Mike met his band of brothers and sisters with whom he would share the most special and amazing bond.
Mike graduated from Campbell County High School in 1986 and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 1994 from Black Hills State University.
Mike enjoyed the great outdoors, including four-wheeling, hunting and fishing. He loved watching movies and speaking in movie quotes.
He cherished time with his family and all of his friends, and he treasured his cat, Baxtor.
He loved all sports, but especially the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees.
He wanted nothing more than to make his family and friends laugh and he always enjoyed life to the fullest. Whoever Mike came into contact with, he made an impression on their hearts that will last a lifetime. His mother, father, grandmother and uncle were so very proud of him.
Mike’s dear family and friends will remember him when they see the blue star of the Dallas Cowboys, a vintage 1968 Camaro or a game of Risk. Also when they hear the song “Long Cool Woman” or see the movie “Raising Arizona.” They will miss all the midnight talks reminiscing about the years they spent together.
Mike never forgot a tiny detail and always was able to capture a memory and make it come back to life.
They will forever miss the “Mike and Mike Show,” but know that they are now performing it again in heaven. They will always remember his smile that would light up a room and his contagious laugh, and will celebrate him with an ice cold red beer with olives and Cavender’s seasoning.
Mike is survived by his dad, Robert; his uncle, George (Jan) Collins; and his aunts, Virginia Stevens and Cathy Wartick.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mom, Christine Stevens; grandparents, Fred and Thora Collins and Darwin and June Stevens; and his dear friend, Michael Bishop.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Mike’s name to Close to Home Hospice, 300 S. Burma, Gillette, WY 82716.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also also be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.