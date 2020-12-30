Anthony Scott Graves, 62, of Wright passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Billings, Montana, after an illness.
A celebration of life begins at 3 p.m. Jan. 9 at Hilltop Bar and Grill in Wheatland, 1251 Cole St.
Tony Graves (aka Fred Waterman) was born in Wheatland to Earl "Tate" Graves and Patricia "Pat" Graves.
Tony lived around the Wheatland area driving truck for himself and working construction. He later went to work for Fisher Industries on its crushers.
He welcomed his daughter, Jordan Taylor, in 1994 and she was the apple of his eye. He moved to Meeteetse in 1995 and lived there until he went to work for North Antelope Rochelle mine and moved to Wright, which is where he lived at the time of his death.
Tony enjoyed riding his Harley with friends and spending time with his girls, daughter Jordan and two granddaughters, Rhy and Bee. They all had his heart wrapped around little fingers and will be missed by them greatly.
Tony is survived by his daughter, Jordan; and granddaughters, Rhylar Jo and Emberly Rose of Casper; brothers, Steve, Tim and Craig Graves; sisters, Tammy Berg and Heidi Adams; and father, Tate Graves, all of Wheatland.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Pat Graves, in 1990.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.