Shayna Lin Ritthaler
Shayna Lin Ritthaler, 16, of Upton died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, a victim of a suspected homicide.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Boal Auditorium at the Upton Elementary School. A private family burial will be held at the Ritthaler Ranch.
Before she was born July 6, 2003, the sounds of her heartbeat coming through a baby monitor filled the room at Campbell County Memorial Hospital. That sound caused her family to fall hopelessly in love with her before she was even born.
From the hospital she went to live in her grandparents’ home with her mother, Min Dee Ritthaler Lassiter, on the Ritthaler ranch south of Upton. From a very young age, she learned to talk on the telephone and spent hours talking to her great-grandpa. Often, you could find her hiding in a closet or under a table with a telephone to her ear saying, “Grandpa great, where am I?” At the other end of the line he would have to guess where she was.
She attended preschool at the Children’s’ Center in Upton, Upton Elementary, Upton Middle School and Upton High School. During her school time she played basketball and ran track. She joined FFA, FCCLA and 4-H.
School was never Shayna’s love or passion. At a very young age she learned to drive a four-wheeler, which made her grandma run out of the house yelling, “Slow down, Shayna, slow down.” From there, as soon as she could see over the steering wheel, she was driving the ranch pickups.
As soon as she could coax a horse to the side of the corral fence so she could climb on, horses became her key passion. Often, she was on horseback beside her grandfather working cattle and chasing cows from the steepest ravines and across the sage flats. She was her grandfather’s sidekick riding horses, feeding cows and tinkering in the shop. She could work like any man feeding cows, working in the hayfield and driving big tractors like they were toys. She was a superb skid-steer operator and loved all animals.
Shayna loved music. She learned to play the guitar and piano and was rarely seen without buds in her ears and music around her. She knew the lyrics to a thousand songs. The music we enjoy is from her many favorites. One of her most favorite songs is “All of Me Loves All of You.”
Late in her young life, she became acquainted with her father, Charles Mundlin-Rindfliesch. They had a wonderful relationship. She also has two sisters, Josalyn, whom she nicknamed JoJo, and Phoenix, nicknamed P.J.
Shayna also is survived by her paternal great-grandparents, Walter and Doris Ritthaler; maternal great-grandparents, John and Alice Kuhn; great-uncle, Kenneth Ritthaler and great-aunt, Linda Mann.
Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
