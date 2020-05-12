Former Gillette resident Benjamin "Benjie" O. Moss III, 64, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona, of brain cancer.
A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander. A funeral mass begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.
He was born Nov. 12, 1955, in Thermopolis to Benjamin O. Moss II and Gloria (Carrigan) Moss. He was raised in Lander and graduated from Lander Valley High School with the class of 1974.
He was baptized into the Catholic faith and as a young child was an altar boy. He continued to be active in the church until early adulthood.
From a young age, Benjie worked in his parents business, Ben’s Supermarket, in Lander. He then worked years at Fred Meyer and Food 4 Less. He moved back and forth from Casper to Oregon.
He then moved to Arizona, where he began his mining career at a copper mine before being hired at Powder River Coal in Gillette, where he worked until retiring after 21 years. He then retired to Tucson, Arizona.
Mr. Moss loved being an outdoorsman and had many interests. He loved riding his motorcycle, attending the Strugis Motorcycle Rally yearly, golfing, fishing and he loved to travel.
He loved playing the game of baseball and watching all sports. His favorite teams were the Oregon Ducks and Oakland Raiders. The one indoor activity he enjoyed was trying his luck at the casinos.
But above all he loved spending as much time as he could with his children and grandchildren doing any activity or just hanging out.
Mr. Moss is survived by his son, Benjamin ‘Bo’ Owen Moss IV; daughter, Joyce Staley; brothers, Ron Moss and Steve Moss; sisters, Lynn Miller and Sharon King; and six grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made to the family at TheDavisFuneralHome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
