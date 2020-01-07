Giles Douglas
‘Doug’ Bradshaw
Doug Bradshaw, 66, of Sterling, Alaska, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations in Mr. Bradshaw’s memory may be made to the Doug Bradshaw Memorial, a fund set up to help his family with final expenses, in care of the Harness Funeral Home, 351 N. Adams, in Buffalo.
Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.