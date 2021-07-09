Former Gillette resident Glenn “Bud” Allen Shane, 75, of Pasco, Washington, died Friday, June 4, 2021.
He was born July 10, 1945, in Gillette, and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1963.
He attended community college in Casper, and then was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from 1967-68, including a tour in Vietnam.
Upon return from Vietnam, he finished his bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Wyoming. He found his calling as a social worker within several communities. He worked at the YES House in Gillette for many years before his health took him away from a job he truly loved.
At that time he was 73 and still working hard with his intellect and feistiness intact. The family believes he may never have retired because he loved the YES House, especially his colleagues and the residents.
He was “Dad” to family, but also was a father figure to many clients over the years, and he had a positive impact on numerous lives.
Mr. Shane was gifted at what he did and was an extraordinary father, brother, son, uncle, friend and social worker. He also was just getting started on being a grandfather, and he would have been exceptional at that too.
Grandpa Bud will live on through memories and stories and leaves behind a legacy unmatched. He was what it meant to truly live unaffected, simple, kind, gentle and sincere.
When not working or channeling energy toward his two daughters, he was an avid reader. He also enjoyed fishing and football. Watching the Wyoming Cowboys and Denver Broncos was his favorite pastime.
More than anything, he loved to spend time with family and friends just talking and telling stories. He could converse with anyone about anything and everything. He had the Irish “gift of gab.”
Even so, he also was one of the best listeners. Mr. Shane would listen patiently, non-judgmentally and had a way of providing ease and comfort, always accompanied by pockets of laughter.
He will be missed by many and he was loved deeply.
Mr. Shane is survived by his daughters, Erin Riley and CJ Craig; one grandson; siblings, Jerry Shane, Vickie Ferderer, Loretta Hardy, Billy Bob Shane and Joe Tucker; several nieces and nephews; as well as dear, lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Geneva Ellen Thompson; father, Lloyd Dennis Shane; and his best childhood friend, Kenneth “Buster” Harlow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Vietnam Veterans of America or a veterans charity in Mr. Shane’s name.
Condolences to the family may be sent to budshanecondolences@gmail.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
