Funeral services for Wayne Overby, 64, of Gillette, will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Erik Bergquist officiating. Mr. Overby died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Wayne Leslie Overby was born April 10, 1958, in Cooperstown, North Dakota, to Elmer and Edna Everson Overby. He was raised and educated in Cooperstown.
When he completed school, he went to work in the oil and gas industry. His work in this field brought him to Gillette in the early eighties.
He married Diana Brenden Jan. 26, 1985, and the couple made their home in Gillette. Here, he became a journeyman electrician working for CDK and then TIC. In 2004 he began working for Black Hills Power as an I.T. specialist. He was working at Black Hills Power at the time of his death.
Wayne could fix anything. He did his own plumbing, electrical and mechanics and Wayne made sure to transfer his knowledge to Travis. He enjoyed Budweiser, football and NASCAR with his buddies. Sudoku and old "Gunsmoke" reruns were a favorite pastime.
Wayne liked to camp and boat but his love was his family. He would drop anything and everything to help them any way he could. He will be remembered for his wise guy personality and ability to quit smoking for over seven years now, something he was very proud of.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Overby; children, Jackie Overby and Travis Overby; and grandson, Jaxon, all of Gillette; siblings, Linda (Ron) Otto of Denver, Wanda Stark of Colorado Springs, Lonnie Overby of Hillsboro, North Dakota, and Wesley (Sylvia) Overby of California; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gene and Kathy Erisman and Mike and Bev Bowen, all of Gillette; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lloyd.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
