Memorial services for will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
John "Skip" Fredrick Rennick, 63, of Gillette, formerly of Casper, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home due to COVID complications.
Skip was born in Casper to parents James J. “Jim” Rennick and Donita Rennick. He grew up in Meadow Acres with his four siblings, Judy O'Connell, Ted Rennick, Dan Rennick and Zantha Miller. Skip, his parents, and his siblings built their own family home, which sparked his interest in carpentry and passion for building things.
Skip graduated from Glenrock High School in 1976. He met his wife, Marlene (Smith) Rennick, they started dating after a bet made by the friends of Marlene and quickly fell in love. They married in September 1979. Within five years of marriage, they welcomed their first child, Tony Rennick. Almost two years later they were surprised with their second child, Jessie Rennick. Four years later they completed their family with the birth of their third child, Morgan (Hofland) Rennick.
As a family they loved camping, stream fishing in the mountains and taking the boat out to the lake. Skip loved spending time with his son, Tony, and passing on his love for being a handyman and mechanic to him. Being a “Papa” to his granddaughters was one of his greatest joys and highlights of his life.
Skip took pride in his work in the coal mining industry and teaching his younger coworkers about his knowledge in the field. Skip could talk to just about anyone about anything and was an all-around friendly, happy-go-lucky guy.
Being a hardworking and dependable father was of the utmost importance to Skip and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly providing for his family.
In addition to his partner, Marlene Rennick and children, Tony Rennick, Jessie Rennick and Morgan Hofland, Skip is survived by his mother, Donita Rennick; sisters, Judy (Bill) O'Connell and Zantha Miller; brothers, Ted (Cindy) Rennick and Dan (Jackie) Rennick; and granddaughters, Delilah and Brooklyn Hofland.
He was preceded in passing by his father, Jim Rennick and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers that family suggests that memorials be made to benefit Wyoming Search and Rescue. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com. His family will be present to welcome loved ones.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
