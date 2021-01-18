Hugh Ferguson Jr., 93, of Gillette died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Los Angeles, California, to Hugh Ferguson Sr. and Hazel Pearl (Joslin) Ferguson on Jan. 1, 1927. He did not get the gifts that the first baby born on New Year's Day was entitled to as his doctor was out of town at a party.
When he was young, the family moved to Rocky, Oklahoma, where he grew up on the family farm. He graduated high school with only 12 other students.
He had a few years of college at the University of Oklahoma but had to drop out because of his hand being injured from when he held a firework too long.
In 1948, he married Mary Jane Woodward and to this union five children were born. They were happily married, but shortly after moving to Midland, Michigan, she lost a battle with cancer.
He joined “Parents Without Partners” so he could meet people and take the children to the activities the club held for families. There he met Carole Miller and her son. They were married Oct. 3, 1970, and had a “yours, mine and ours family."
Hugh worked in the oil fields in his earlier years, and in several states worked for Dowell, Schlumberger and in Midland, Michigan, was a supervisor for Dow Industrial Services, a division of Dow Chemical Co.
In 1978, he was transferred to Casper to work for Dowell Services. When asked why move there, he laughed and said, "Well, this is where my paycheck will be." Even after retiring in the 1980s, Mr. Ferguson was in demand as a consultant for various jobs.
He was a proud Navy veteran and very seldom would you see him without his veteran's cap. He served aboard the USS Belleau Wood in the Pacific from 1944-46 and was called back for the Korean War in 1950. He went to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Shipping Control Authority in Japan and was transferred to the Naval Receiving Station in Seattle, Washington, and honorably discharged in 1951.
Hobbies were not something Mr. Ferguson had, but he loved all kinds of sports and was good at most. But his passion was golf and yes, he played very well in his early years. He loved boating, fishing and hunting and enjoyed hosting for several years at Keyhole, along with also traveling and working in parks.
He was a very social man with a sense of humor who could be a bit sarcastic at times. He loved a good argument and kidded with all.
He will be missed by all who loved him. The last few years, he fought to hang on but he was getting weaker and COVID-19 did the rest.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Jane; parents; sisters, Daurice Peterson and Beverly Jane Randles; one granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
He will be lovingly remembered and terribly missed by his wife of 50 years, Carole; son, Hugh III; daughter, Donna Davis; son, Mark; daughter, Suzanne Quiroz; son, Ted; son, Jeff Miller; daughter, Carrie Lapp; sister, Gertrude Graham; one niece; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
As per his wishes, Mr. Ferguson was cremated and a celebration of life will be held later.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.