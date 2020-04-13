Yvonne Erivez Apr 13, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yvonne Erivez, 73, of Gillette died Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Gillette Memorial Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Be a light Edible Prairie Project adds more baskets Coronavirus pinches hospital's revenues Gillette shatters previous cold temperature record COVID-19 recovery numbers increase in Campbell County Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg Wyoming coronavirus count up to 270, officials expect surge in late April Dying alone: Coronavirus keeps family from loved ones at end Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity to consider declaring emergencyFentanyl played part in death, coroner saysKristin Ashley ClineCase numbers at 221, face masks now recommendedSearch is on for missing Gillette teenCounty has 10th confirmed case of COVID-19, state count up to 253Officials expect COVID-19 surge105-year-old Recluse remains determined to live life on her termsAll dressed up with no place to goCoronavirus cases up to 239, Gordon asks for limit on fishing licenses Images Videos CommentedVirus closure orders extended through April 30, visitors to Wyo. must quarantine (2)105-year-old Recluse remains determined to live life on her terms (2)Isn't it time that we change? (2)Don't blame Trump for toilet paper issue (2)Clem wants state to take proactive approach to virus (2)Local businesses step up to help those in need (1)Search is on for missing Gillette teen (1)First Campbell County COVID-19 case confirmed; Gordon orders 10-person limit on groups (1)Les W. Davis (1)150 proof (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Currently Open Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Currently Open Website CORE 307 Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy 548 Running W Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-9444 Currently Open Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Currently Open Website Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Currently Open Website Campbell County Cemetery District 804 S Emerson Ave, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-3125 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Currently Open Website Events Powder River Transportation / Coach, USA 1700 E US Highway 14-16, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-0960 Website Ads 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Camel Country Clinic 1206 W 4th St Ste 2, Gillette, WY 82716 307-685-3733 Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads Gillette Memorial Chapel Bulletin
