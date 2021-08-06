Michael Jon Mansager, 69, of Pine Haven died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home.
Mike was born July 29, 1951, to Eugene “Skip” Ray Mansager and Francis “Lorraine” Detling Mansager in Estherville, Iowa. He lived his early childhood on the Mansager family farm near Fenton, Iowa, until 1962. He attended elementary school in Iowa, middle school in Blackduck, Minnesota, and finally graduated from high school 1969, at Fargo North High School.
Mr. Mansager served in the U.S. Marine Corps from August 1969 to August 1971, where he received a National Defense Service medal.
He married Sheila Kay Smith on July 2, 1975. He moved to Gillette in 1977.
He worked as a civil and structural engineer most of his professional career and worked for Northern Technologies and Moore Engineering and lived mainly in the upper Midwest or wherever his job took him. He loved to fish and hunt in his spare time and always had a great story to tell.
After retirement he moved to Pine Haven/Keyhole Reservoir, where he spent much of his time fishing and golfing.
Mr. Mansager is survived by brother, Melvin Mansager of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota; sisters, Pat Femling of Savage, Minnesota, and Julie Reiter of Vergas, Minnesota; daughters, Tiffany Tebay of Alpena, South Dakota, Deana Watkins of Gillette, Brandy Plumb of Huron, South Dakota, Michelle Siemonsma of Huron, and KeeLee Peterson of Marrietta, Georgia; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sister, Gwendolyn, parents and grandparents.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
