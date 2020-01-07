Sally Parkin Jan 7, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sally Parkin Sally Parkin, 65, of Gillette died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Walker Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Spring Creek mine remains open as NTEC, Montana extend temporary agreement Christensen resigns from commission Gillette Wild swept by Great Falls Americans Airport had busiest month ever in December Reardon named chairman of commission 2020 Roughriders to host baseball signups Sentence suspended for accomplice in woman's OD death Cause of fire remains under investigation, displaced occupants to receive Red Cross support Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGillette woman in international meth distribution case now in custodyMark Christensen resigns from Campbell County CommissionAlleged scan scammer ID'd by tattoosAnthony NoldChanging lives: A subway ride for the heartWYDOT awards another contract to widen more of Highway 59New Year's BabyFred 'Freddie' Jessie LaymanWoman arrested after allegedly threatening man with firearmFrancis Patrick Sweeney Images Videos CommentedCounty defends against claim of conflict (2)3 aggravated assault charges made after case is reviewed (1)Jackson Hole bird experts buzzing about rare species finds (1)Making the right call (1)Don't ignore high school hockey (1)Change of smoking age leaves some fuming (1)Officials consider new name, reach for airport (1)Agency provides food for hundreds (1)Whoopee! A year full of long weekends (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Currently Open Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Currently Open Website CORE 307 Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy 548 Running W Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-9444 Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Website Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Currently Open Website 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Campbell County Cemetery District 804 S Emerson Ave, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-3125 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Currently Open Website Events Powder River Transportation / Coach, USA 1700 E US Highway 14-16, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-0960 Website Ads Camel Country Clinic 1206 W 4th St Ste 2, Gillette, WY 82716 307-685-3733 Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads Tower West Best Western Bulletin
