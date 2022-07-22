Funeral services for Sharleen Benson begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 26 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1500 O'Hara Drive in Gillette with burial at 3:30 p.m. at Lovell Cemetery in Lovell, Wyoming.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 25 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.