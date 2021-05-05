Former Gillette resident Virginia Lee Hicks, 87, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, died Monday, April 26, 2021.
She was born at home in Hoisington, Kansas, on Christmas Day 1933 to Ira and Elizabeth Butler.
She lived her early life where she grew up in Hoisington. The family moved to Gillette in 1970, where she was employed with the Wyoming Department of Social Services for 25 years.
When she and Alva retired, they became full-time RVers before settling on the coast of North Carolina in 1998. She was a longtime member of Swansboro United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Hicks loved to cook, work out at the gym and above all had a passion for travel. She visited all 50 United States and several other countries. Hers was a life well-lived.
Virginia is survived by her husband of nearly 71 years, Alva Hicks; children, Sheila Dumlao, Dale Hicks and Debra Metzger; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; nine siblings; and an infant son, Gary Hicks.
At her request there will not be a formal service and her family will celebrate her life privately.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at noebrooks.net or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.