Gillette resident Donna Marie Lund, 74, entered into heaven and out of pain Sept 5, 2019. She passed away surrounded by family at the Close to Home Hospice House.
Donna was born Jan. 27, 1945, in Appleton, Wisconsin, the youngest child of Harvey and Lorraine (Schuh) Coenen.
Donna’s mother was hospitalized shortly after her birth and Donna was put in a Catholic children’s home until she was 5, when her older siblings could help her father care for her.
Donna always remembered a childhood full of hard work and love.
After graduating from high school, Donna attended beauty school. After graduating from beauty school, she worked at it a week, didn’t like it and joined the Navy, where she worked as a bookkeeper.
While in the Navy, she met her husband, David Alan Lund, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Dave and Donna were united in marriage Nov. 3, 1966.
After being discharged from the Navy, the couple moved to Dave’s home in Columbus, Montana.
Soon after, the couple moved to Billings, Montana, where their two biological children were born. First was a baby girl, Carrie Jo, and then 21 months later a baby boy, Michael David.
In 1975, the family moved to Gillette.
While the children were young, Donna stayed home. Dave and Donna always knew that they wanted to adopt children. On May 18, 1981, they welcomed Maria Dee into their family. About a year later, they welcomed Mark Samuel into their family.
Donna put in many long hours working at Pamida in Gillette and later she taught preschool.
Donna was a very active member in Trinity Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday School for many years and loved her Circle Group.
Donna spent endless hours in her garden, quilting and crafting. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Her stubbornness, kindness and strong will are going to be missed greatly.
Donna is survived by her husband, Dave Lund of Gillette; siblings, Dave, Carol and Nancy of Wisconsin; daughter, Carrie (Curtis) Clarr of Colorado Springs; son, Mike (Heather) Lund of Gillette; daughter, Maria (Robert) Thompson of Hampton, Virginia; son, Mark (Chrystal) Lund of Gillette; 14 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
Per Donna’s wishes, there won’t be a service. Instead, in the weeks to follow, we will have a brunch in her garden and spread some of her ashes in her favorite spots.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
