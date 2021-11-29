Thomas James Henaghan passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Campbell County Hospital in Gillette from complications of COVID-19 pneumonia.
A celebration of life begins at 6 p.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge in Gillette.
Tom was born Aug. 15, 1949, to Michael and Rose Ella Henaghan in Chicago. He was the third child born out of four, having three sisters, Kathleen Tomasello, Patricia Henaghan and Ellen Henaghan.
Tom was always an active person, being involved in sports such as hockey, and football during his younger years where he attended Catholic schools in the south side Chicago area.
Tom married his first wife, Mary Curry, in March 1969 prior to enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in June 1969. He was stationed in England, where their first two children were born, son Scot and daughter Stacy.
He spent time not only working as an MP at the military base, but also sought out extended family throughout the country. In 1973 he was transferred back to the states, landing the family in Cheyenne, Wyoming, at F.E Warren Air Force base. There he began his career as a Electrical Power Production Specialist for the Air Force. He finished his military career, honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1978.
Tom was no stranger to hard work. In order to provide for his family, he worked extra hours as a part-time cook and later a mechanic on a semi-truck. This brought the family to Rapid City, South Dakota, where their youngest daughter Michelle was born.
During his downtime, he enjoyed his family, softball and bowling. Tom was always involved in local neighborhood activities, helping build a baseball field and hockey rink for the local kids to use.
In 1985, Tom started his longtime career as a heavy equipment mechanic at Jacobs Ranch coal mine near Gillette. While at the mine, Tom signed up to be part of the mine rescue team, which sparked an interest in the medical field. He went forth to become a part-time certified EMT at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
He also stayed active in sports, with bowling being his passion, even winning a championship with his daughter Michelle. He longed for his 10-day elk hunting trip every year, eventually purchasing land to aid in the raising and riding of horses in the Teton National Forest.
He loved the outdoors, camping, riding four-wheelers, entertaining guests, watching his major sports teams, the Cubs, the Bears and the Bulls. He had a soft spot for old Scottish family heritage, and bagpipes.
Tom battled cancer in 2015, and fully retired from Cordero coal mine as a maintenance planner in 2018 and continued to enjoy his hobbies until the end.
Tom had a unique personality, always a big presence in any room, and loved a good conversation. He was the guy who would never turn down a challenge when it came to brainstorming. He was a smart man who surrounded himself by others that were the same. Throughout his work and personal life he succeeded at many things he put his mind to.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael, and Rose Ella; and sister, Kathleen.
He is survived by his sisters, Patricia Henaghan and Ellen Henaghan of Chicago, Illinois; three children, Scot (Misty) Henaghan of Gillette, Stacy Howard of Casper, and Michelle Henaghan of Gillette; two stepchildren; seven grandchildren; and wife, Audra Henaghan.
This paid obituary was provided by his children.
