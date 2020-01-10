Sally Crookston Parkin
Gillette resident Sally Crookston Parkin, 65, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, of complications from pneumonia.
A gathering of friends and family begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at Walker Funeral Home.
She was born Dec. 9, 1954, in Rock Springs and took pride in being a third-generation Wyomingite.
As a child, her summers were filled with trips to the Wind River Mountains, her family’s cabins swimming near the beaver dam and collecting arrowheads around the high plains and sand dunes.
After graduating from high school, she attended Colorado Mountain College, where she met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” John Parkin.
The couple got an education in hiking from Mexico to Canada. They settled and opened their own record store in Gillette, and they married in Rock Springs. They had two sons to whom she was the greatest stay-at-home mother.
The couple enjoyed hosting insane sleepovers for their children, adventuring and camping in the mountains, coaching baseball and traveling for hockey tournaments.
One of her greatest joys was wearing the title of “Grandma Sally” with pride, and she was co-conspirator, spoiler, moral compass and a matriarch. Holidays and birthdays were never forgotten and always over the top.
Mrs. Parkin had many medical issues and beat the doctor’s expectations of death by about eight years. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia; sons, John and Alex; and six grandchildren, all of Gillette.
She was preceded in death by her best friend and husband, Robert John Parkin; and parents, Jack and Deon Crookston.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
