Former Gillette resident Julie Ann (Rickabaugh) Powell, 48, of Cheyenne died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at home of a sudden illness.
A funeral liturgy begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, face masks are required and there will be social distancing measures in place.
She was born June 25, 1971, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and was a 1989 graduate of Campbell County High School in Gillette. She earned a a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Wyoming in 1995.
She was a project engineer for the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Land Quality Division.
Mrs. Powell loved spending time with her family, playing her flute at church, researching family ancestry and genealogy tracing her family tree, storm chasing and forecasting — especially tracking hurricanes — and photography of the sky and weather.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, Ashlea Silvas of Altus, Oklahoma, and Cameron Powell of Cheyenne; parents, Michael and Dianna Rickabaugh of Kissimmee, Florida; sister, Lauren Velez of Rock Springs; and several nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Powell; grandparents, Charles and Hazel Moraites, and Laurence and Esther Rickabaugh.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for her children at Blue Federal Credit Union in care of Cameron Powell and Ashlea Silvas.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.